Barbra Streisand Calls Trump ‘Completely Unfit to Be President’ in New Memoir, Praises Bill and Hillary Clinton as ‘Most Appealing Couple’

Barbra Streisand calls former President Donald Trump “completely unfit” to be commander in chief in her new memoir while simultaneously praising her friends Bill and Hillary Clinton as “the most appealing couple.”

My Name is Barbra, which is available starting Tuesday, is the highly anticipated autobiography from the 81-year-old Streisand, who covers her life and career over the course of nearly 1,000 pages, or more than 48 hours of audio.

Streisand, a lifelong Democrat, gets political when discussing the role of artists in civic life, according to a report from The Hill.

“Yes, I have opinions. And it is my right to express them, just like any other citizen,” she wrote. “Actually, I think it’s our responsibility.”

She added that artists can serve as the “conscience of the country.” “That’s why art is the enemy of tyrants and dictators,” she said.

At one point, Streisand goes off on Trump, writing that. he “lies as easily as he breathes.” When Trump won the White House in 2016, the actress said she was dumbfounded.

“You wouldn’t go to a doctor who has no qualifications or experience in treating your disease. Why on earth would people want to entrust our country to a narcissist whose lack of experience, recklessness, and blatant disregard for the truth made him completely unfit to be president?” she wrote.

“What worried me was that the younger generation would emulate this man, who showed no kindness or empathy for other human beings.”

Elsewhere, Streisand gushes over her pals Bill and Hillary Clinton, calling them “the most appealing couple” prior to their ascendency to the White House.

She specifically called Bill Clinton “smart and charismatic.”

Streisand endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. In 2021, she publicly praised Biden for “his honesty, his integrity,” and his “love of facts” — despite a long list of lies and false statements he has made both before and since taking office.

