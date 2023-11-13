Rising Hollywood Producer Kevin Turen Dies Suddenly at 44

TV producer Kevin Turen, the man who helped bring to life iconic shows such as HBO’s Euphoria and The Idol, has died suddenly aged 44.

No cause of death has been made public.

The producer’s father Edward released a statement confirming Kevin’s death. He wrote a tribute for Deadline: “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

Turen’s work in television also included Olivier Assayas’a Irma Vep amongst a host of other noted achievements.

Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close personal friend of Turen, shared a statement of his own. He wrote: “Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends.

“He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today,” Penske concluded.

The Deadline article records Turen first produced Larry Clark’s Wassup Rockers and later went on to work with Sam Levinson and produce Malcolm and Marie, Trey Shultz’s Waves, Nicholas Jarecki’s Arbitrage, Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation, Kornel Mondruczo’s Pieces of a Woman, Ramin Bahrani’s 99 Homes and Ti West’s X trilogy.

He most recently produced the Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mia Goth’s X and Pearl as well as HBO’s Euphoria and The Idol.

Born in New York City on August 16, 1979, Turen studied cinema at Columbia University before heading out to Los Angeles.

Turen, who was said to have had a photographic memory and could remember every frame of film he’d ever watched, is survived by his wife of 11 years Evelina and their children.