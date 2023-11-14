Caitlyn Jenner: Hamas Is Holding Americans Hostage and The World’s Weakest Leader (Biden) Is Meeting China’s Communist Xi

Caitlyn Jenner has called President Joe Biden the “world’s weakest leader” as the octogenarian commander in chief prepares to supplicate to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping while Hamas is still holding Americans hostage in Gaza.

The transgender reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist ripped Biden in an X post on Tuesday, calling his upcoming meeting with Xi “shameful.”

Meeting with whacko communist Xi in commie San Francisco, where else would we expect the worlds weakest leader?! Shameful! https://t.co/1X9w98bsan — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 14, 2023

Jenner was responding to a post from former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who called out Biden for dragging his feet on the release of American hostages in Gaza.

Biden is set to meet with Xi in San Francisco on Wednesday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. But expectations are low for the 80-year-old Biden. who is not expected to be able to outmaneuver China on matters of trade or national security.

A weak Biden has emboldened Xi to become more belligerent in the region, with China rattling its saber at its neighbors, including Taiwan.

In addition, numerous questions remain over whether or not Biden is compromised when it comes to China, due to his family’s shady business ties with CCP-linked businesses.

Caitlyn Jenner has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection in 2024.

“It’s abundantly clear Trump is the only candidate that knows what it takes to win a general. He is able to thread the line on social issues to appeal to ALL AMERICANS—not just the base. he has built a big tent party—a coalition of support the GOP hasn’t seen in decades,” Jenner recently wrote on X.

