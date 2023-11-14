Rocker Tom Morello Accuses ‘Murderous Right-Wing Israeli Administration’ of ‘Horrific War Crimes’

Tom Morello, guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, slammed Israel and publicly denounced the antisemitism he sees present in the pro-Palestine movement despite his overwhelming sympathy for the people of Gaza.

Morello made his position known in a post on X wherein he accused Israel of “war crimes” while refusing to call it a fault of “The Jews.”

“Important to remember the horrific war crimes in Gaza aren’t being done by ‘the Jews’ but rather by a particular murderous right-wing Israeli administration,” he wrote. “Many brave Jews in Israel & abroad condemn the slaughter. Our fight is against oppression. No room for antisemitism.”

Several followers called him out for not adequately condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks, which claimed 1,500 Israeli lives, most of whom were civilians.

“How about the horrific war crimes perpetrated by Hamas?” one user asked.

Another user wholly accused Israel of genocide.

“Agree wholeheartedly. There are many, many Jews around the world who are against this genocide. Unfortunately, Israeli propaganda lumps these dissenters into this ‘Pro Hamas’ invective created to lull the world into indifference toward the protests, in order to enable the ethnic cleansing in Gaza & the oppression in the Occupied Territories to continue unabated,” one user said.

Most recently, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd got into trouble when he refused to condemn Hamas and even put forward the false narrative that the attack may have been staged.

“Let’s wait and see what happened, was my first reaction. My second reaction was — how the hell did the Israelis not know this was going to happen?” he said. “There’s something very fishy about that.”

On whether or not the attacks by Hamas were justified, he replied, “We don’t know what they did do. But was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah.”

