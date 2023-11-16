Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Throws Support Behind Israel Defense Forces: ‘Payback’s a Motherf***er’

Twister Sister vocalist Dee Snider is completely cool with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) rocking out to his band’s 1984 smash hit song, “We’re Not Gonna take it” as troops seek to eliminate the Palestinian terror organizations in the Gaza Strip.

“The assault on the Israelis…People are losing sight of something, you know? People are saying that ‘oh, the response is going to be too intense for what happened.’ Well, you don’t get to decide on the response, people, when you do heinous things to civilians. You don’t get to say ‘Oh that’s enough retaliation.’ No, it doesn’t work like that,” Snider told TMZ.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CztCHZgLHBH/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=52ae3c4d-aa02-454e-b8c7-e4c0ce72cd5c

The singer, who has a Jewish father, continued: “When you crossed that line, you’re burning people, you’re slaughtering people, you’re raping people, you’re just killing people – and that’s what happened with that festival. You don’t get to say ‘Okay, your revenge can be this much.’ No, payback’s a mother-fer”

Snider’s comments come as the IDF continues its methodical military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This week, the IDF launched a “targeted” operation against Hamas at Gaza City’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, and later published evidence of weapons belonging to the terror organization being stored at the medical center.

The Shaldag Unit, along with other elite forces, discovered the weapons in the MRI area.

IDF releases evidence of Hamas weapons found inside Shifa Hospital's MRI center, during the raid by the elite Shaldag unit and other forces of the 36th Division inside the medical center today. pic.twitter.com/HrtzHmpELR — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 15, 2023

“During searches inside one of the hospital’s wards, the troops located a room containing unique technological means, combat equipment, and military equipment used by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF said in a statement.