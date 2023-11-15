The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday published evidence of Hamas’s weapons found inside al-Shifa hospital, during a military operation at Gaza’s largest medical center.

The Shaldag Unit, along with other elite forces, discovered the weapons in an area of the building where MRIs are conducted.

Times of Israel’s military correspondent, Emanuel Fabian, posted the IDF’s evidence on social media:

The Times of Israel noted:

It publishes images and videos showing several assault rifles, grenades, and other military equipment. It says that in another ward, it found a Hamas operational headquarters and “technological means” which it says indicates Hamas’s use of the facility for terror IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, in an evening press conference, says troops found Hamas uniforms “that were thrown on the hospital floor so that the terrorists could escape in civilian guise.”

“During searches inside one of the hospital’s wards, the troops located a room containing unique technological means, combat equipment, and military equipment used by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF stated.

The IDF also said five people were killed as its troops engaged Hamas terrorists during the hospital raid.

On Tuesday night, the IDF announced it had launched a “targeted” operation against Hamas at Al-Shifa amid reports that the hospital and other medical centers are being used for terror operations and holding hostages.

The IDF issued a statement on the operation, assuring that its forces “have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians.”

The statement added:

The operation was preceded by an effort to evacuate the hospital from the sick and homeless and even opened a special passageway from it. The hospital management was informed ahead of time about the (IDF) entrance to the complex… Incubators, medical equipment, and baby food are expected to be transferred to the hospital.

The IDF did not locate any hostages, nor senior Hamas officials, during its operation at the medical center.

“This will take time,” Hagari said. “It is a complex area and there are still lots of civilians around. However long it will take, there is no doubt that Hamas used it as an infrastructure of terror.”