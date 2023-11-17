Sacha Baron Cohen Tells TikTok Leaders They Are ‘Creating the Biggest Antisemitic Movement Since the Nazis’

As surging numbers of progressive Zoomers use TikTok to voice their antisemitism, support for Hamas, and praise of Osama bin Laden, a group of left-wing Jewish celebrities is sounding the alarm, reportedly urging TikTok leaders to take action.

Actors including Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing, and Amy Schumer spoke with TikTtok executives on Wednesday night when the conversation grew fiery, according to a New York Times report about the private call.

“What is happening at TikTok is it is creating the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis,” said Cohen,

“Shame on you,” Cohen told TikTok’s head of operations Adam Presser.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing said TikTok — which is a China-owned company — has become “the main platform for the dissemination of Jew hate.”

The actress focused on the growing popularity of the expression “from the river to the sea” — the Palestinian slogan calling for the eradication of Israel from the map. The chant has become a trendy expression among young progressives, many of whom are posting it to the comments sections of Jewish users.

TikTok leaders prevaricated when it came to company policy regarding the antisemitic slogan.

“Where it is clear exactly what they mean — ‘kill the Jews, eradicate the state of Israel’ — that content is violative and we take it down,” Presser reportedly said on the call.

“Our approach up until October 7, continuing to today, has been that for instances where people use the phrase where it’s not clear, where someone is just using it casually, then that has been considered acceptable speech.”

Messing wasn’t buying it.

The actress argued it was “much more responsible to bar it at this juncture than to say, ‘Oh, well, some people, they use it in a different way than it actually was created to mean.’” She added” “I understand that you are in a very, very difficult and complicated place, but you also are the main platform for the dissemination of Jew hate.”

TikTok has become a cesspool of anti-Jewish hate in the weeks since Hamas terrorists launched their massacre of Israelis on October 7.

Phrases including “Hitler was right” or “I hope you end up like Anne Frank” have become commonplace on the social media platform.

This week, left-wing TikTokers started praising Osama bin Laden, claiming the 9/11 terrorist attacks were justified because bin Laden belonged to an “oppressed” group.

