Young Americans Go Viral on China’s TikTok Spreading Ideas of Osama bin Laden

Young Americans have been going viral on the Chinese app TikTok sympathizing with Osama bin Laden and recirculating his 2002 letter in which the terrorist leader tries to justify the mass murder of Americans on September 11, 2001.

Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America” went viral on China’s TikTok this week among a new generation whose members were either born after September 11, 2001, or were not old enough to remember the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

Amid the public debate on the Israel-Hamas war, young people are defending bin Laden for his opposition to America’s support for Israel. Videos on the topic have already garnered at least 14 million views.

“I’m not about to sit here act like [bin Laden]’s just the worst person in the world when America has literally been terrorizing people since the beginning of history,” one TikTok user said in a video.

“America is literally built on terrorizing people,” the TikTok user continued. “When what’s his name, fucking, whatever the guy’s name is that discovered America and found the land, he lied.”

“Put yourself in their shoes, 3,000 people died on 9/11, compared to the millions that Americans have killed in Palestine,” the young TikTok user added.

Other videos supported bin Laden’s declaration and urged others to read the letter.

In one video, a New York-based influencer encouraged people to read bin Laden’s letter, saying, “If you have read it, let me know if you are also going through an existential crisis in this very moment, because in the last 20 minutes, my entire viewpoint on the entire life I have believed, and I have lived, has changed,” CNN reported.

The video, which garnered more than 1.6 million views, was later removed from the platform.

Another video viewed more than 100,000 times shows a TikTok user saying “If we’re going to call Osama bin Laden a terrorist, so is the American government.”

Many of the pro-bin Laden videos on TikTok were reportedly shared with the hashtag #lettertoamerica. Many of them also appear to have since been removed.

As Breitbart New reported, TikTok, owned by a hostile foreign nation, has already shown itself to be be meddling in other country’s business, a national security threat, as well as a danger to teens and kids.

