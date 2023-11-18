Officials in Rio de Janeiro were so excited about pop star Taylor Swift’s imminent concerts in Brazil that they electronically projected a Swifty-themed robe onto its famed Christ the Redeemer statue that overlooks the glittering city.

Apparently, Rio has won the award for the most over-the-top Swift welcome by not only ranking her with Michael Jackson, but even putting her up there with Jesus Christ by plastering her all over the 98-foot-tall religious statue.

Swift is set to appear at the city’s Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos stadium from November 17 to the 19th, but as she was scheduled to land in the city, officials moved to offer her a massive display of welcome.

The overshirt projected onto the famed statue includes the names of Brazil’s states along with references to Taylor — such as a bow and arrow to represent her tune “The Archer,” and a scarf to represent her song “All Too Well.”

📷| Closer look at Taylor’s projection on Christ the Redeemer in Rio 🇷 pic.twitter.com/W2YmlqXKkd — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 17, 2023

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes confirmed that the little symbols in the projection were meant to evoke Swift on Thursday, and gushed that Swift is as big as Michael Jackson.

“We will properly honor Taylor Swift and her arrival to carioca territory tonight,” he said according to Stereogum. “Carioca” is a slang reference to Rio.

Swift also became a subject of political intrigue in Brazil’s neighboring country of Argentina as the country’s socialists tried to weaponize her against conservative presidential frontrunner Javier Milei.

While the singer was in Argentina as part of her “The Eras Tour,” held in Buenos Aires last week, members of the singer’s devoted fandom, reportedly sported signs that read “A Swiftie Doesn’t Vote Milei.”

Leftist fans reportedly based their political activism against Milei on Swift’s loud anti-Trumpism in the U.S., arguing that if she stands against the “right-wing” Trump, then they should stand against the “right-wing” Melei in their own country.

Meanwhile, the left-wing pop star has been pushing support for a far-left voter registration organization even as she has refused to take a stance on the Hamas terror group’s attack on Israel and its massacre of Jewish civilians.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston