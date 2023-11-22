Actor John Leguizamo Shrieks at Univision for ‘Cozy Interview’ with Donald Trump

Far left-wing actor John Leguizamo torched Univision for its recent “cozy interview” with former President Donald Trump in an op ed for the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

The extreme leftist Spawn actor was upset by Trump’s November 9 interview conducted by Univision news anchor Enrique Acevedo.

Leguizamo insisted that the interview was not critical enough about the former president.

“On Nov. 9 the network aired an hourlong interview with him that held a completely uncritical lens on the dangerous policies Trump espoused during his presidency and what he has vowed to set in motion if he is elected in 2024,” the actor wrote.

“Despite…past indignities and dangerous plans, Univision’s new corporate owners — one of whom is friends with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner — have decided to shift the network’s editorial approach and buddy up with Trump less than a year before an immensely consequential election for Latino voters,” Leguizamo railed.

He went on to note that since Univision is the most “relied-upon news sources for Spanish speakers,” the network failed in its responsibility to “report the facts and maintain journalistic integrity.”

Univision reportedly took other actions during the Trump interview that upset liberals.

According to the Washington Post, Univision would not run Joe Biden campaign commercials during the time slot and even refused to take an interview with Biden’s Hispanic media director, Maca Casado.

Leguizamo has been a loud, left-winger for years. In April he blasted the recent Super Mario Brothers film for not casting a Hispanic actor as one of the Italian characters. Leguizamo was in the 1993 adaptation of the video game.

During Thanksgiving last year, the Ice Age voice actor proclaimed “Fuck Thanksgiving” in a tweet pushing “Indigenous People’s Day.”

“Happy indigenous survivor’s day! F*ck thanksgiving!,” he tweeted on November 20 or last year.

Back in 2021, Leguizamo bizarrely claimed that Critical Race Theory (CRT) — an academic movement teaching children that white people are permanently and irredeemably racist — is “my whole reason for being.”

