Actor John Leguizamo: ‘Happy Indigenous Survivor’s Day! F*ck Thanksgiving!’

John Leguizamo took to Twitter Sunday to proclaim, “Happy indigenous survivor’s day! F*ck thanksgiving!” Just 12 hours prior, the actor promised to leave Twitter if former President Donald Trump was allowed to return to the social media platform.

“Happy indigenous survivor’s day! F*ck thanksgiving!” the Pest star tweeted.

On Saturday night, Leguizamo vowed to leave Twitter as soon as Trump’s account is unsuspended.

“Soon as trump is reinstated it’s good bye,” he wrote on Saturday night. “ghost — bye bye — adiós!”

Soon as trump is reinstated it’s good bye ✌🏽 ghost 👻 bye bye 👋🏽 adiós! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 20, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter — now owned and operated by billionaire Elon Musk — brought back Trump’s account following the results of a 24-hour poll the Tesla CEO had posted, asking social media users if the former president’s account should be reinstated.

More than 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll, which resulted in a 51.8 percent “Yes” vote and a 48.2 percent “No” vote.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

This is not the first time Leguizamo had made a spectacle of himself on social media.

Earlier this month, Leguizamo whined about Hollywood casting non-Latino actors in the roles of Latino characters, such as Al Pacino — of Italian descent — in the title role of a Puerto Rican gangster.

“You had Al Pacino in tan makeup, coked up and wild as a Cuban in Scarface. The studios loved it so much they put him in Carlito’s Way as a Puerto Rican from Spanish Harlem,” he complained.

Leguizamo, however, omitted the fact that he, a Colombian-born actor, has played Italian-American characters in the movies such as Summer of Sam and Super Mario Bros.

This is on my mind! Listen up Hollywood and platforms! https://t.co/yDCipUBwZ5 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 1, 2022

Similarly, in August, Leguizamo raged on Instagram in response to actor James Franco being cast to play Cuban Communist dictator Fidel Castro in the upcoming film Alina of Cuba, proclaiming, “He ain’t Latino!”

Over the summer, Leguizamo hyperventilated on Twitter in response to the January 6 committee hearing, declaring, “I can’t breathe! We were so close to the end of our democracy!”

In May, after a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was leaked, the actor urged Congress to pack the Supreme Court and enshrine the abortion “rights” of Roe into law.

Last year, Leguizamo bizarrely declared that Critical Race Theory (CRT) — an academic movement teaching children that they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist” — is “my whole reason for being.”

