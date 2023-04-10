Nolte: John Leguizamo Blacklists ‘Super Mario Bros.’ For Not Casting Hispanic in Italian Role

After starring in the infamous live-action Super Mario Bros. movie all the way back in 1993, woke crybaby John Leguizamo is blacklisting the latest adaptation because “they messed up inclusion.”

When you hear a 62-year-old utter phrases like “They messed up inclusion,” you know why Leguizamo makes a living saying what other people write.

Leguizamo’s career hasn’t been going so well of late, so he’s taken to whining about the “inclusion” of more “Latinx” actors in movies and TV, which I’m sure is not at all self-serving—you know, in the same way, Laura Dern wasn’t being self-serving when she called for older actors to have more age-appropriate girlfriends and wives in the movies after she made a career as a young woman hooking up with older guys in films like Jurassic Park.

Leguizamo has also whined like a little girl about non-Hispanic actors playing Hispanics.

Funnily enough, though, he’s never complained about non-Italian actors playing Italians, which is exactly what he did playing Luigi Mario in the 1993 flop.

Anyway, the new Super Mario Bros. movie is animated, is breaking box office records, and Leguizamo is still whining like a little girl over it:

“No I will not [be watching]. They could’ve included a Latin character,” Leguizamo said. “Like I was groundbreaking and then they stopped the groundbreaking. They messed up the inclusion. They dis-included. Just cast some Latin folk! We’re 20% of the population. The largest people of color group and we are underrepresented.” When asked again by TMZ if he would be watching the movie, Leguizamo answered: “Hell no!”

In fact, he’s been whining like a little girl about this movie since the casting was announced.

“So glad #SuperMarioBros is getting a reboot! Obviously, it’s iconic [enough],” he tweeted like a little girl last October, adding: ‘But too bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads! Groundbreaking colour-blind casting in original! Plus I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise!”

Ah, you see how this works… When Leguizamo takes a role away from an Italian in Super Mario Bros. (1993), it’s “[g]roundbreaking colour-blind casting”! But when Al Pacino blows the doors off the box office making characters like Tony Montana and Carlito Brigante iconic, it’s racism.

The last part of that tweet is my favorite: “Plus I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise!”

What does that even mean?

By the way, John Leguizamo has a role in Carlito’s Way, but you probably don’t remember him because he’s not that memorable. Well, other than the fact he’s the one guy shorter than Pacino.

I kid. I kid. Leguizamo is shorter than Pacino, but he’s superb in Carlito’s Way (1993), Summer of Sam (1999), Moulin Rouge! (2001), Land of the Dead (2005), and others. That doesn’t change the fact he’s a woke crybaby who whines like a little girl.

Currently, Leguizamo is hosting a reality show on the basement-rated MSNBC, which is where he belongs.

