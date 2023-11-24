Actress Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep Behind the Wheel

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI after she was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of her car while it was still running in the middle of a street in Beverly Hills.

Haddish was cited for DUI charge after she was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of a car in Beverly Hills during the early hours of Friday morning, according to a report by TMZ.

The comedian was put in handcuffs as she was arrested, but did not appear to resist arrest, according to a photo shared by TMZ that showed her standing near a police vehicle while she appeared to be waiting to be let in.

A mugshot that later surfaced showed Haddish smiling brightly for the camera.

Police told TMZ that while Haddish was not involved in an accident, they had received a call at around 5:45 a.m. regarding someone who appeared slumped over the wheel of a car while it was running in the middle of Beverly Drive.

Haddish had reportedly performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

This is not the first time the comedian was arrested for DUI. In January 2022, Haddish was arrested for the same thing when she was in Georgia.

Similarly, the Peachtree City Police Department had responded to a call about someone sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Haddish pulling into a nearby neighborhood.

For that incident, the actress was reportedly booked for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. She is currently scheduled to go to trial for that case on December 4, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

