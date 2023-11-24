Anti-Israel Mob Attacks Rihanna for Partnering with Israel Football Association-Tied PUMA

Pop star Rihanna has come under fire from her left-wing fans and other pro-Hamas groups for teaming with the PUMA because the sportswear brand supports the Israel Football Association (IFA).

Early in September, the Love the Way You Lie singer announced her collaboration with PUMA for a new Avanti shoe in connection with her Fenty fashion brand by posting a short video to Instagram to debut the shoe design, Newsweek reported.

This week, along with the Avanti featured in the Instagram posts above, the star also announced the new “Creeper Phatty” line of shoes, which will be available on November 30.

Fenty has been working with PUMA since around 2014. But while the collaboration between Fenty and PUMA has been going on for some time already, the latest “Creeper” announcement brought out the Anti-Israel sector to blast the singer for working with PUMA because the sportswear company supports Israeli sports.

The We Found Love singer’s social media has become inundated with slogans in support of the Palestinian attack on Southern Israel that broke out on October 7 as a wave of Palestinian terrorists flooded across the Gaza border to kill 1,200 Israeli civilians, and to commit a raft of rapes, murders, infanticides, and kidnappings.

One post, for instance, references the long-standing anti-Jewish “BDS” movement, which stands for “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” against Israel.

look i love rihanna too but remember PUMA SUPPORTS ISR*EL AND THEY ARE ON THE BDS LIST https://t.co/eWI3arqGxJ — ts tartuffe, the spry wonderdog (@oliver__online) November 21, 2023

For its part, BDS takes two lines of attack against PUMA. One that it supports Israeli sports, and second that it built its Israel outlet on “occupied land.”

.@PUMA sponsors the Israel Football Association, which governs teams in Israel’s illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land.#BoycottPUMA pic.twitter.com/doh5DFYuEX — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) October 18, 2023

Perhaps trying to play it both ways, back in 2014, Rihanna herself shared a Tweet with the hashtag “#FreePalestine” on it. But she later deleted the tweet saying that it was “never meant to be tweeted, wire service UPI reported at the time.

During the tweet controversy, a Rihanna insider said that the Diamonds singer is neither pro-Palestine, nor pro-Israel, but is instead “pro-peace.”

“She doesn’t want innocent people dying,” the insider added.

