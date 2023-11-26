Dolly Parton Breaks the Internet with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit for Halftime Show

Nov. 24 (UPI) — Music legend Dolly Parton donned the signature white short shorts, blue bra top, and white vest of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders when she performed at the 27th annual Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game Thursday.

Parton, 77, sang “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and a cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”/”We Are the Champions” during the Thanksgiving Day game at the stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Thanks to all my new friends @DCCheerleaders My Dolly mama is still my favorite cheerleader 📣 pic.twitter.com/d68VCs37Zc — Billy The Kid (@btkthefrenchie) November 24, 2023

“I am just so excited to be performing live at AT&T Stadium today to celebrate the launch of the Red Kettle Campaign,” Parton said Thursday in a statement regarding her partnership with the Salvation Army.

“There are so many people who need our help this holiday season and I am honored to shine a light on all the wonderful services The Salvation Army provides to help our neighbors in need.”

I am so proud to have kicked off the giving season with my Red Kettle Kickoff performance! Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long. #RedKettleKickoff pic.twitter.com/cYVqleNsqp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 24, 2023

The Cowboys won 45 to 10.