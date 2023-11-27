Naked Man Arrested After Running Around Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’ Ride

A 26-year-old man was arrested at Disneyland in California after stripping down naked and wandering around the theme park’s “It’s a Small World” ride on Sunday.

“I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING,” Disneyland guest Ashley Esqueda wrote on X/Twitter, sharing a photo of the man, who appears to be completely in the nude, wandering around outside the attraction.

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

The man was, in fact, completely naked, as another video posted to social media show his buttocks and genitals fully exposed as he hops in and out of the water near the entrance of “It’s a Small World.”

“Idiot. In front of all these kids?” one onlooker exclaims as the naked man is being hauled off by officers.

Additional video footage shared by TMZ shows the man clad in just his underwear, wandering around inside the ride and taking a dip in a small pool on set while an apparent Disneyland employee off camera shouts “Stop!” and “Please, get down!”

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department, who responded to the theme park at around 1:30 p.m., said the man is suspected of having been under influence of a controlled substance, according to a report by KTLA.

A Disneyland spokesperson told the outlet that the man had stepped out of the ride’s vehicle as the attraction was in operation, and that theme park employees stopped the ride as soon as they realized what was going on.

Disneyland guests said the nudity incident shut down the attraction for more than an hour.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

