Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Steps Down as Chairman of Revolt TV Network Amid Sexual Misconduct Accusations

The rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has stepped down as chairman of his Revolt TV network after he was hit with three sexual misconduct lawsuits that included disturbing accusations of rape and sex trafficking.

Revolt announced Combs’ resignation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

While some media reports have described the resignation as “temporary” or “stepping aside,” the company’ post simply stated that Combs “has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt.”

Revolt said Combs “has previously had no operational or day-to-day role” in running the business.

“This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black [sic] people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

As Breitbart News reported, Sean Combs was recently hit with three lawsuits in New York that were recently filed as part of the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which lifted the statute of limitations on such complaints — with no time limit on when the alleged actions took place.

Combs settled the first suit just one day after it was filed. The suit was filed by R&B singer Cassie, who alleged rape, abuse, and sex trafficking.

Another suit, whose plaintiff remains anonymous, claims Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and one of her friends, either in 1990 or 1991.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com