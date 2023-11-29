Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks Mocked for Singing ‘Atheist Anthem’ ‘Imagine’ at Devotedly Christian Roselyn Carter’s Funeral

Superstar country music couple Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks performed an odd song to sing at former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s funeral on Tuesday with John Lennon’s anti-religious, left-wing themed song “Imagine,” even though Carter was a devout Southern Baptist Christian.

The singers, dressed all in black, performed an acoustic rendition of the vapid Lennon song which contains the lyrics “Imagine there’s no Heaven,” “No hell below us Above us, only sky,” and “Imagine… no religion, too.”

The pair delivered a nice recitation of the popular, left-wing dream tune, certainly. But to sing that there is no heaven and no religion at the funeral of a woman who has always been portrayed as a devout Christian is certainly a strange choice.

The song also croons about imagining “there’s no countries.” Again, a song with a message like that seems odd at the funeral of a woman who was married to a man who was the leader of his country.

Some X users also questioned the sense of choosing Lennon’s socialist screed as a sendoff for a religious first lady of the United States.

Yesterday at Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed “Imagine.” That’s an odd choice since the John Lennon song encourages people to “imagine there’s no heaven…and no religion too.” Read 2 Corinthians 10:5. pic.twitter.com/NWd0RmIjlJ — Todd R. Post (@trpost) November 29, 2023

Why did Trisha Yearwood sing "Imagine" an atheist anthem, written by John Lennon, at the memorial service for Roselyn Carter, who was a Christian? — Deborah Woods (@WoodsDebor18862) November 29, 2023

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood singing Imagine at Roselyn Carter's funeral. One of most anti USA songs written. — Florido (@Florido53) November 28, 2023

“Imagine” is not a good song and I would like to request that Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks not sing it at my funeral — Susan Reynolds (@SusanBReynolds1) November 28, 2023

Agreed. Its a horrendous song, with a terrible sacreligious message. — Joshua Belyeu (@Joshua_Belyeu) November 28, 2023

Yearwood and Brooks told the media they got to know the president and Mrs. Carter through their work with the charity Habitat for Humanity, according to The Messenger.

“The President and Mrs. Carter, you kind of can’t say one without the other. They are a really good team. He just shines when she is around. Whatever he is doing on the worksite, he makes sure he knows where she is. President Carter always says she is the boss. She has that quiet, Southern strength, and I admire her so much,” Yearwood said.

She continued saying that “getting to work alongside President and Mrs. Carter” was one of the reasons she joined the organization. “Just to observe their work ethic and love and compassion,” she said. “We are so lucky to get the chance to be a part of that.”

