Lifetime Executive Gushes Over Studio’s First Christmas Movie Sex Scene

A Lifetime executive is gushing over the studio’s first Christmas movie sex scene, in A Cowboy Christmas Romance, claiming there’s an audience that’s “hungry for grown-up romance.”

“We think that there’s an audience out there that’s hungry for grown-up romance, and we’re looking forward to adding some smolder to the usual holiday sugar and spice,” Tia Maggini, Senior Vice President of scripted content at Lifetime, told Variety.

“We love trying new things, and we’re excited about this new ‘first’ for us for a holiday movie,” Maggini added.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance will be included in this season’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate of new movies.

The film, starring actress Jana Kramer and actor Adam Senn, follows a real estate agent who returns home to Arizona, where she confronts a “sexy ranch owner” while trying to reclaim her land.

“When pro real estate ‘closer’ Lexie Crenshaw is sent to her hometown of Tubac, AZ to close on a big ranch before Christmas, she is soon forced to confront former family drama as well as the sexy ranch owner who refuses to sell his home,” the description on movie’s IMDb page reads.

During a recent interview on iHeartRadio’s Whine Down podcast with Sarah Drew, who wrote the movie, Kramer said, “Spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know.”

“Obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too,” the actress added. “They didn’t cut anything. I was so happy that they really left it all in there.”

Drew added that “It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen. I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table.'”

“I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there,'” she added.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance is set to debut on December 9.

