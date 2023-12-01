Dave Chappelle Snaps Selfie With Reps. Boebert and Luna: ‘Just Three People Who Understand There’s Only Two Genders’

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) were strolling the halls of Congress on Thursday when they spied a familiar face. So familiar in fact that comedian Dave Chappelle happily stopped and obliged his lawmaker admirers with a selfie.

“Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders,” Boebert wrote on X, including a photo of her and Luna with the Chappelle’s Show star framed in the Capitol Rotunda.

Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023

“Ran into @DaveChappelle,” Luna also quickly tweeted, sharing the same photo as Boebert.

“Thanks for all you do,” the Florida Republican told the comedian during the friendly encounter.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was also filmed greeting Chappelle and exchanging banter with the visiting comedian.

He was reportedly at the Capitol for a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, according to Punchbowl News.

🚨DAVE CHAPELLE holding court under the Capitol Dome. I told the iconic DC comedian that @ByronDonalds (pictured) has a resolution to rename the House press room after Frederick Douglass. "Well that's a bar, man," said Chapelle. pic.twitter.com/rExxklJI9g — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) November 30, 2023

Chappelle, a Washington, DC, native, offered a different explanation for his surprise appearance, when asked by a reporter.

“A lot of the people I grew up with work on the hill, so I hang out here sometimes when I’m in DC, to catch up with old friends,” he said.

The standup comic also met with Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) while touching down at the Capitol.

“Chappelle is interested in politics and his meeting with members delved into this interest along with a discussion of current events,” a Plaskett spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

A representative for the comedian told the Washington Examiner Chappelle did not conduct any business or attend any meetings while at the Capitol.

Instead he was visiting town for Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors and an “Art is Activism” workshop at a local public high school.