Dave Chappelle Snaps Selfie With Reps. Boebert and Luna: ‘Just Three People Who Understand There’s Only Two Genders’

Boebert and Luna snapped a selfie with Chappelle in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday.
Simon Kent

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) were strolling the halls of Congress on Thursday when they spied a familiar face. So familiar in fact that comedian Dave Chappelle happily stopped and obliged his lawmaker admirers with a selfie.

“Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders,” Boebert wrote on X, including a photo of her and Luna with the Chappelle’s Show star framed in the Capitol Rotunda.

“Ran into @DaveChappelle,” Luna also quickly tweeted, sharing the same photo as Boebert.

“Thanks for all you do,” the Florida Republican told the comedian during the friendly encounter.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was also filmed greeting Chappelle and exchanging banter with the visiting comedian.

He was reportedly at the Capitol for a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, according to Punchbowl News.

Chappelle, a Washington, DC, native, offered a different explanation for his surprise appearance, when asked by a reporter.

“A lot of the people I grew up with work on the hill, so I hang out here sometimes when I’m in DC, to catch up with old friends,” he said.

The standup comic also met with Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) while touching down at the Capitol.

A representative for the comedian told the Washington Examiner Chappelle did not conduct any business or attend any meetings while at the Capitol.

Instead he was visiting town for Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors and an “Art is Activism” workshop at a local public high school.

