‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Says He Still Supports Donald Trump, Paramount Reportedly Cuts Interview Short

Actor Kelsey Grammer said in a recent interview that he still supports former President Donald Trump. But Paramount, the studio behind his new Frasier reboot, reportedly cut the interview short before the actor could elaborate.

Kelsey Grammer was speaking to the BBC Radio 4 about the new Frasier series, which streams on Paramount+.

During the interview, BBC Radio 4 host Justin Webb asked Grammer if he was still a Trump supporter. “I am and I’ll let that be the end of it,” the Emmy-winning star replied.

Grammer’s comment comes at the very end of the six-minute radio segment.

Webb then spilled the beans about what happened behind the scenes.

“I have to say actually Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” the presenter said, according to a report from Yahoo UK. “The Paramount Plus PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we… They decided we’d had plenty of time for our interview.”

“But I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the forthcoming election.”

In the past, Kelsey Grammer hasn’t been shy about his support for conservative candidates, including Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, the actor reiterated his support for then-President Donald Trump in 2019, saying Trump’s disruption of politics as usual “is a good thing.”

