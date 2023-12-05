FBI Arrests Actor and GOP Official Siaka Massaquoi for Non-violent Entry of Capitol January 6

The FBI arrested actor and Republican Party official Siaka Massaquoi last week on non-violent misdemeanor charges relating to his entry into the U.S. Capitol during the infamous riot on January 6, 2021.

Massaquoi shared news of his own arrest and charging on Twitter. He had been raided by the FBI two years before, but no charges had been filed against him at that time.

In footage Massaquoi shared, he is seen standing in a doorway and filming police officers with his phone while smiling jovially and attempting to comply with their request that the crowd leave the building. “We’ll gonna work it out,” he is heard saying.

RedState.com, for which Massaquoi writes, reported:

Los Angeles-based actor Siaka Massaquoi was arrested Thursday night at a Los Angeles airport on four misdemeanor charges related to his peaceful participation in protests in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Massaquoi and his pregnant wife were returning from Nashville, where they attended the premiere of the Daily Wire’s new film “Ladyballers.”

Massaquoi, who ran for the California State Assembly in 2022, currently serves as the first vice-chair of the Republican Party of Los Angeles County. He is also a RedState columnist.

Although the charges (trespassing, parading, and disorderly conduct) are misdemeanors, FBI agents took Siaka to jail, where he was kept overnight until being released on a $1,000 OR bond at the end of the day Friday.

Twitter / X owner and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk commented on news of Massaquoi’s arrest, saying: “This has gone too far.”

