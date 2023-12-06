Norman Lear to Be Honored by CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW Networks in Primetime Memorial

Dec. 6 (UPI) — CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and The CW will jointly simulcast a tribute to television producer Norman Lear tonight. An in memoriam card will air at 8 PM EST on all five networks.

Earlier today, Pluto TV announced Norman Lear marathons on its free streaming channels tonight.

Lear died at the age of 101 on Tuesday, his family announced Wednesday.

Four different Lear produced series will begin airing marathons at 7 p.m. EST. Pluto’s Classic TV: Families channel will run All in the Family.

Classic TV Comedy will run Maude, the spinoff of All in the Family. Black Classics will run Sanford & Son, then The Jeffersons.

The Jeffersons also spun off from All in the Family. Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford played the Bunkers’ neighbors, who moved to their own apartment in New York City.

All in the Family was about Archie Bunker (Caroll O’Connor), his wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), their daughter, Gloria (Sally Struthers) and Gloria’s liberal husband (Rob Reiner), whom Archie dubs Meathead.

Maude starred Bea Arthur as Edith Bunker’s cousin, a liberal woman. Sanford & Son starred Redd Foxx and Desmond Wilson as father and son business partners in Watts, Calif.