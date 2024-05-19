Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, 88, will receive medical treatment for a “lung infection,” according to a news report from the country’s official news agency.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) revealed in a post on X on Sunday morning that the king would be going through medical tests after he had been suffering “from a high temperature and pain in the joints.

After completing the medical tests, it was discovered that King Salman had a “lung infection.”

“The medical team decided that he — may God protect him — should undergo a treatment program consisting of antibiotics until the inflammation went away, God willing,” the SPA wrote in another post.

#الديوان_الملكي: استكمل #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين الفحوصات الطبية التي أجريت في العيادات الملكية في قصر السلام بجدة، وقد تبين وجود التهاب في الرئة، وقرر الفريق الطبي خضوعه ـ حفظه الله ـ في قصر السلام بجدة لبرنامج علاجي عبارة عن مضاد حيوي حتى يزول الالتهاب بحول الله.#واس pic.twitter.com/88pdCeI0xT — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 19, 2024

News of King Salman’s lung infection comes after he was admitted to the hospital in April for a routine checkup, the SPA said at the time, according to Fox News.

King Salman took the throne in January 2015 after the death of King Abdullah. Years after taking the throne, the king appointed his son, Mohammed bin Salman as the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

At the time, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was Mohammed bin Nayef, who had also served as the deputy prime minister and interior minister. However, Nayef was stripped of these positions.