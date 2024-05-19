President Joe Biden delivered a bleak commencement address this weekend, characterizing America as a racist place that does not love black people.

Biden gave a commencement speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Sunday where he appeared to characterize America in the harshest light in terms of race relations.

“You started college just as George Floyd was murdered,” Biden proclaimed. “And there was a reckoning on race. It’s natural to wonder if the democracy you hear about actually works for you.”

What is democracy if black men are being killed in the street?” he openly wondered. “What is democracy with a trail of broken promises leaving black communities behind? What is democracy if you have to be ten times better than anyone else to get a fair shot? Most of all, what does it mean, as you’ve heard before, to be a black man who loves his country even if it doesn’t love him back in equal measure?”

The crowd applauded him.

Biden: “What is democracy? Black men are being killed in the street…What does it mean to be a black man who loves his country even if it doesn’t love him back in equal measure?” Russian and Chinese anti-American propaganda can’t compare to Democrats trying to pander to blacks. pic.twitter.com/CQV7Mb32Hp — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 19, 2024

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, students were seen turning their back on the president due to his support for Israel:

At least three Morehouse graduates could be seen in photos with their backs turned, according to an X post by a pro-Trump super PAC. One of them wore a keffiyeh scarf to signify solidarity with Palestinians. The press pool traveling with Biden acknowledged seeing one student who stood at the back of the ceremony with his back turned and his right fist raised. According to the pool, a “few” graduates and faculty staff were wearing keffiyeh scarves. While Biden called Hamas’s attack on Israel on October “vicious,” and mentioned “hostages” from the attack, he focused more on the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” called for an “immediate ceasefire,” and told students their “voices should be heard,” in reference to the pro-Palestinian protests breaking out at college campuses.

Biden also touched on issues of voting rights during his speech, sentiments he echoed in a later speech to the NAACP in Detroit.

