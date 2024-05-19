‘Martyred’: Iranian Media Declare Raisi Dead; ‘No Sign’ of Life at Helicopter Crash Site

Search teams have reportedly located the site where a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, crashed on Sunday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the state’s news agency.

There was “no sign’ of life, according to Iranian state television (via the Times of Israel).

State-run media also declared that Raisi had died — or, rather, that he had been “martyred.”

The Times of Israel quoted Iran’s Mehr news agency:

“The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, had an accident while serving and performing his duty for the people of Iran and was martyred,” Iran’s Mehr agency says as other media outlets also reported the news.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and other officials were also reported to have been on board when the helicopter went missing in a mountainous area of the country.

The weather conditions were reported to have consisted of fog, rain, and cold weather.

The Times of Israel reported that the Iranian Fars news agency had revealed that while the helicopter carrying the Iranian president had crashed, two other helicopters in the convoy, carrying other officials had arrived safely at their destination.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society, announced that teams had arrived at the location of the helicopter crash, adding that “the condition is not good,” according to the IRNA’s statement.

Kolivand added that “73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in the Tawal village with advanced and specialized equipment.”

People in Iran were asked to pray for president Raisi after the news of the helicopter crash.

Opposition groups were said to be celebrating, setting off fireworks and posting jokes on social media.

Ding dong the wicked witch is dead. https://t.co/0oMlYPFWgd — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) May 19, 2024

Two Iranian women who have faced the brutality of the Islamic regime celebrate the news that President Raisi’s helicopter crashed. Mersedeh Shahinkar was blinded in one eye while protesting against the Islamic Republic in the aftermath of the 2022 murder of Jina Mahsa Amini.… pic.twitter.com/9dWqbhvsaO — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 20, 2024

If Raisi is confirmed dead, it could set off a succession battle in Iran that has the potential to destabilize the regime.

This is a developing story.