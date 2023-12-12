Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named as showbusiness’ biggest losers of 2023, after their belittling on South Park, being dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal and endless “whiny” self-regarding projects.

The Royal couple’s names appeared in the Hollywood Reporter’s “brutally honest rundown” detailing who had the worst year in entertainment.

Writer-at-Large, James Hibberd contributed the scathing review of Harry and Meghan’s previous 12 months, from being dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal to being labelled “f**king grifters” by top executive Bill Simmons.

Hibberd also made mention of the Sussexes’ multiple “whiny projects” from the memoir Spare to their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The author claims the pair being brutally roasted on the long-running satirical cartoon South Park was “the pin” that popped their “sanctimonious bubble,” writing:

After a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin. The show’s 20-minute World-Wide Privacy Tour takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping Archetypes, with a top executive labeling the duo ‘grifters’.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claims the Sussexes’ making the list will have Meghan’s talent agency “scrambling to figure out what their next steps are.”

“The Hollywood Reporter [is] basically the bible in this city,” Schofield told the outlet.

“This has got to hurt Harry and Meghan personally and it’s got to have William Morris Endeavor (WME)- her current talent agency – scrambling to figure out what their next steps are.”

The branding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Hollywood’s biggest losers came on the same day a judge ordered Prince Harry to pay nearly £50,000 pounds (more than $60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.