Prince Harry Mocked for Fantasizing About His Mother While Applying Cream to His Penis

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has become a viral mockery over his recently released memoir, Spare, in which he confesses that he fantasized about his late mother Princess Diana while applying cream to his penis.

“I found the tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I thought as if my mother was right there in the room, and I took a smidge, and applied it down there,” Prince Harry can be heard saying in an audiobook version of his memoir.

Listen Below:

How is this real? pic.twitter.com/D0XSDFqEMG — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 11, 2023

Elsewhere in the chapter, the Duke of Sussex explained that he had suffered an injury to his nether regions during Prince William’s wedding in 2011, following a charity trip. That’s when a friend suggested a remedy — but the remedy was a cream that his mother once used, and therefore had a nostalgic smell.

Listeners swiftly took to social media to mock Prince Harry, as well as evoke the late neurologist Sigmund Freud and his theories on a child’s feelings towards their parent of the opposite sex.

“sigmund freud you would’ve loved prince harry,” one Twitter user commented.

“RIP Sigmund Freud, you would have had a field day with prince Harry’s book,” another wrote.

“rest in peace sigmund freud it’s a shame you never got to read ‘spare’ by prince harry, you would’ve loved to read ‘spare’ by prince harry,” a third said.

“The FBI couldn’t get this information out of me [for real],” another Twitter user reacted.

“I’ve never swiped out of a video so fast,” another tweeted.

“When does Spare open off Broadway?” another quipped.

“Oh my GODDDD LMAO how is this not satire,” another Twitter user laughed.

“Ok guys is this a joke?? Tell me this is a joke. It must be some prank. It can’t be real,” another echoed.

“nothing could have prepared me for that,” another Twitter user disclosed.

“This just ruined my day,” another wrote.

“WTF DID I JUST HEAR. MY PEEN AND MY MOTHERS LIPS IN THE SAME SENTENCE,” another Twitter user exclaimed.

“What the actual fuck?! Is this seriously real? What a freak, why would you even tell the world that?!” another inquired.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was published on Tuesday.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.