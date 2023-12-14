Listen: Disney Star Jonathan Majors Demands His Ex Behave Like Michelle Obama

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has released text messages and an audio recording from Disney star Jonathan Majors’ ongoing trial for alleged assault, which showcase the actor demanding that his girlfriend behave like the spouses of famous men, such as Coretta Scott King and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Do you really love me? Do you really?” Majors can be heard asking in the audio recording — published by Variety — to which his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, replies, stating, “Yes.”

Listen Below:

“Then how dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house, when we have a plan?” Majors — who was angry with Jabbari after she came home from a bar “tipsy” with a friend — demands.

Jabbari replies, saying, “I’m so sorry,” to which Majors responds by saying, “I would like to get to the point where your friends know what job I’m on and go ‘I think Grace is gonna be out of commission.’ Get me?”

“Yeah, I won’t,” Jabbari says.

At this point in the conversation, Majors demands that Jabbari start behaving like the spouses of famous male political leaders.

“No, no, do you understand that? Because that team, that unit, right? Grace has to be of a certain mindset to support,” he says. “Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife.”

In the audio recording, Jabbari replies, saying, “I know, I shouldn’t have gone out. I’m sorry.”

Majors then launches into a tirade about how he is “a great man” who is “doing great things” for his culture and for the world:

Let me just lay it out for you, right? If I am, I’m just gonna say this. My temper, my shit — all that. All that said, right? And let’s say, I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture, and for the world. That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not being a dick about it. I didn’t ask for it. I’ve worked, and that’s the situation. The woman that supports me — that I support — needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately.

“Last night, two nights ago, you did not do that,” Majors adds, to which Jabbari replies with, “I’m sorry.”

Majors then reiterates “the plan” to his girlfriend, stressing that “the plan is everything.”

“You did not do that, which was took away from the plan, and the plan is everything,” the Creed star says. “If it was just you in the house drunk, maybe I could’ve swallowed it.”

This evidence was shown in court last week during Majors’ ongoing trial in which Jabbari is accusing him of assaulting her in a car earlier this year.

The evidence also includes text messages from September 2022, in which the actor threatens to kill himself, as well as appears to dissuade his girlfriend from going to the hospital after she suffered an injury to her head.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors writes. “They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Jabbari responds, writing, “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go, I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and need some stronger painkillers. That’s all. Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

Her next text message was redacted, but Variety reports that Jabbari wrote, “I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so. I promise I would never mention you but I understand your fear.”

Last week, Jabbari testified that Majors had warned her about trusting the police because of “what they would do to him as a black man.”

“Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home” and “I will probably [k]ill myself,” Majors writes in another text message. “It’s not really contemplating any more… I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jabbari testified last week that Majors was prone to fits of explosive rage, an escalating pattern that she said ultimately led to her assault in the backseat of a car and his career-halting arrest this past March.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.