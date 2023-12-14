Megyn Kelly Calls for Boycott of Taylor Swift for Attending Gaza Relief Fundraiser

Megyn Kelly has called for a boycott of pop superstar Taylor Swift after the singer attended a comedy show with an attached fundraiser aimed at providing “humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.”

Swift reportedly attended comedian Ramy Youssef’s “More Feelings” stand-up tour at the Brooklyn Academy of Music last Friday, which would provide relief funds to the people of Gaza.

“Money from the event went to benefit the non-governmental organization American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), the Queens-born Youssef said in an Instagram post, as Israeli troops attempt to root out Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attacks,” noted the New York Post.

Megyn Kelly raged at the news of Taylor Swift attending the show, saying on her Tuesday podcast that the pop singer “owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology.”

“I hope they boycott her events until she issues it because attending this thing was wrong,” asserted Kelly.

Kelly said that ANERA has been described as “highly political, presenting a highly biased view of the Israel-Palestine war, ignoring any Palestinian responsibility for hardship, and contributing to the demonization of Israel.”

“That is the group Taylor Swift thought it might be fun to raise money for, attend the fundraiser for,” Kelly later added. “Do some googling — see what they do in Gaza to gays. See about women’s rights in Gaza, Taylor.”

Kelly further asserted that Taylor Swift knows “nothing.”

ANERA has claimed on its website that it “does not work with or even coordinate” with Hamas.

“Anera’s policy is to supply assistance to only legitimate and capable institutions and to comply with U.S. laws. We filter individuals and agencies against computerized lists of terrorist organizations cited by the U.S. Treasury Department on its Office of Foreign Assets Control list. Because Hamas is designated as a ‘terrorist group’ by the U.S. State Department, Anera does not work or even coordinate with them,” it says.

Some of Talor Swift’s fans came to her defense on social media, saying she should not face condemnation just for attending a “comedy show.”

“Other X users pointed out that fellow A-listers who attended the comedy show, including Selena Gomez, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne, weren’t facing the same heat for it,” noted the Post.

