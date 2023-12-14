Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Corporate Sponsors and Hulu Streaming Show After Accusations of Sexual Abuse

Rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is suffering fallout from accusations of sexual harassment and has lost several sponsors and business partners as well as a streaming TV show over the claims.

On the tale of settling a rape claim filed by his ex-girlfriend, the music star was slapped with a claim that he participated in a “gang rape” of a 17-year-old girl in 2003. He was also accused of sexual assault in at least two other cases that allegedly occurred in the 1990s.

Combs has forcefully denied that accusations, and insists that the accusers are just “looking for a quick payday.”

Despite his protestations of innocence, though, Combs stepped down as the chairman of the Revolt TV network.

Now, he is suffering other consequences.

This month the lifestyle company House of Takura has parted ways with Combs’ e-commerce platform Empower Global. But the company was just one of 17 others that have similarly cut ties with the rapper, according to USA Today.

“We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable,” House of Takura founder Annette Njau told Rolling Stone. “We believe in victims’ rights and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.

House of Takura was joined in heading for the exits by companies including women’s undergarment brand Nuudii System, skincare company Tsuri, jewelry label Fulaba, footwear maker Rebecca Allen, and sunscreen brand Baby Donna, among others.

Streaming service Hulu has also announced that it is distancing itself from Combs.

On Wednesday, the streamer announced that it was canceling the reality series that was to follow the lives of Combs and his family.

Hulu noted that it was no longer going through with Diddy + 7 , a show that was in development with James Cordon’s production company, Fulwell 73, The Messenger reported.

A spokesperson for Combs told The Messenger that all the accusations are “fabricated.”

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute,” the spokesperson said. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

