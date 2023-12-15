James Cameron Praises America Ferrera’s Woke Feminist ‘Barbie’ Speech: ‘Hit the Mark So Perfectly’

Avatar director James Cameron is a big fan of Barbie, and specifically one scene — actress America Ferrera’s woke feminist speech in which her character angrily complains about all the pressures of being a modern woman.

James Cameron praised the scene in a conversation with Barbie director Greta Gerwig for Variety.

“You basically sum up thousands of years of the female dilemma in one minute,” Cameron said. “I don’t think it’s ever been done as succinctly and hit the mark so perfectly.”

In Barbie, America Ferrera plays Gloria, a Mattel employee who helps Barbie (Margot Robbie) acclimate to the real world. Part of that includes lecturing Barbie about woke feminism.

“You have to be thin but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin, you have to say you want to be healthy — but also you have to be thin,” she says. Later, she whines: “You have to answer for men’s bad behavior which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining!”

She concludes: “And it turns out in fact, not only are you doing everything wrong, everything is also your fault.”

James Cameron has created some of the most memorable movie roles for women — including Linda Hamilton in the Terminator movies, Sigourney Weaver in Aliens, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in The Abyss.

None of these female heroines engaged in a speech complaining about all the pressures of life.

