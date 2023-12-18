Disney’s Marvel Studios Drops Jonathan Majors Following Assault Conviction

Marvel has reportedly dropped Jonathan Majors from its slate of upcoming films in the wake of a jury finding him guilty of reckless assault in the third-degree as well as harassment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Marvel Studios confirmed of Majors’ firing on Monday, a near-deathblow to the actor’s once-rising career. The question will soon be how the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will move forward without Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, who was slated to replace Thanos as the ultimate villain. Per THR:

Marvel has two courses it could take now. It could recast the part, although it is not clear how many actors would be attracted to a role from which one actor was so publicly fired. The other course is to redevelop its plans and refocus on a brand new villain. While Marvel sources are mum, there is indication that the studio has already been doing just that. In November, Marvel hired Loki creator Michael Waldron to work on a new draft of what was once called Kang Dynasty, but is now being referred to as Avengers 5, according to sources. The studio has had months to plan for such an eventuality, and it’s possible that Waldon was part of that course correction.

It would not be entirely out of the ordinary for Marvel to simply recast Kang the Conqueror, considering that they replaced Terrance Howard with Don Cheadle for the part of James Rhodes and Edward Norton with Mark Ruffalo for the part of Bruce Banner.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, a “jury composed of three men and three women convicted the rising Hollywood star following a two-week trial in a state court in Manhattan.”

“Prosecutors argued that Jonathan Majors assaulted Grace Jabbari in a car in New York in March, leaving her with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear. The actor was facing charges including two assault counts and two harassment counts — all of which were misdemeanors,” it noted.

“The actor has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal, and even accused Jabbari of assaulting him,” it added.

