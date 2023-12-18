Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Case Involving Ex-Girlfriend

Disney’s Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday on charges that he attacked his then-girlfriend in the back of a car.

A jury composed of three men and three women convicted the rising Hollywood star following a two-week trial in a state court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors argued that Jonathan Majors assaulted Grace Jabbari in a car in New York in March, leaving her with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear. The actor was facing charges including two assault counts and two harassment counts — all of which were misdemeanors.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 6. Majors could be sent to jail for up to one year.

The actor has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal, and even accused Jabbari of assaulting him. But New York prosecutors led by Soros-funded Alvin Bragg declined to file charges against her, without disclosing their reasons.

In testimony given on the witness stand, Jabbari alleged that Majors attacked her in the chauffered vehicle after she grabbed his phone upon seeing a text from another woman.

After the driver pulled over and the pair disembarked, Majors allegedly picked her up and threw her “like a football” back into the car, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance video released last week showed Jabbari appearing to chase him following the alleged assault.

It remains unclear if Majors intends to appeal the verdict.

The lurid case has capsized the actor’s promising Hollywood career.

The 34-year-old Yale School of Drama alumnus appeared in the latest Marvel superhero Ant-Man sequel as well as the Disney+ series Loki. He also starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III this year.

His performance in the Sundance movie Magazine Dreams was drawing awards buzz. But Disney’s Searchlight pulled the movie from its release schedule following the assault allegations.

