Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Colorado Supreme Court Throwing Trump Off ’24 Ballot: ‘Insane Election Interference’

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has joined the growing chorus of opposition to the Colorado Supreme Court which ruled Tuesday in a 4-3 opinion the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” prohibits former President Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot for the presidency in 2024.

As Breitbart News reported, the provocative ruling partially reverses a prior ruling from Colorado District Court Judge Sarah Wallace, who ruled in November that Trump is not an officer of the United States as defined by the Fourteenth Amendment and that the Amendment therefore cannot be used to disqualify him from appearing on the Colorado primary ballot.

Caitlyn Jenner is having none of that, taking to Twitter to call “insane election interference”:

The Olympic legend is not alone in expressing fury at the judgement as a slew of others came out and joined the protest.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has pledged to withdraw from the Colorado state primary in response to the ruling.

This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 19, 2023

Staunch anti-Trumper and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has also come out in opposition to the Colorado ruling, as Breitbart News reported.

Speaking before a group of supporters at a campaign stop on Tuesday, Christie said voters should decide on if Trump should be president, not a group of judges.

“What I will say is I do not believe Donald Trump should be prevented from being President of the United States by any court,” Christie said. “I think he should be prevented from being the President of the United States by the voters of this country.”