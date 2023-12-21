‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider to Joe Biden: ‘I Believe You Are Guilty of Treason and Should Be Publicly Hung. Your Son Too’

The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider has called for the public execution of President Joe Biden, saying the commander in chief should to be “publicly hung” for treason. The actor also called for Hunter Biden to be executed.

John Schneider posted the X message in reply to Biden’s recent post in which he called former President Donald Trump a “threat” to democracy.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is…?” the actor wrote.

As his poll numbers continue to plummet, Biden has increasingly fallen back on the semantic trick of equating himself with “democracy,” thus casting any political challenger as a “threat” to democracy.

Schneider’s call for Biden’s execution comes after years of left-wingers calling for violence and even the assassination of then-President Donald Trump.

A report in 2017 from the left-wing Mashable found more than 12,000 tweets calling for Trump’s assassination. The report ran just several days after Trump’s inauguration. It remains unclear if anyone was held accountable for those tweets.

Some Hollywood celebrities have called for violence against Trump, usually without negative repercussions to their careers. In 2o20, Bette Midler encouraged Joe Biden to kick the then-President Trump “in the nuts” during the first presidential debate, adding that Biden should pummel the president.

John Schneider hasn’t been shy about his dislike of Biden.

In 2021, the actor said that Biden should not “show his face” in Lousiana in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

