Actor Ryan O’Neal’s Cause of Death at 82 Revealed

The official cause of death has been publicly released for Ryan O’Neal, the actor who went from a TV soap opera to leading roles in a string of major Hollywood productions.

The actor died of “congestive heart failure” according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast this week.

Along with the cause of death, the certificate detailed the 82-year-old had suffered from “cardiomyopathy” for “years.”

O’Neal’s death certificate also recorded his place of death was Saint John’s Health Center and that he is buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary, both in Los Angeles.

As Breitbart News reported, O’Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, a decade after he was first diagnosed with chronic leukemia.