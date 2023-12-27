Transgender Netflix Star Tommy Dorfman Accuses Delta Air Lines Employee of Using Wrong Pronouns

Transgender actor Tommy Dorfman — who appeared in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why — was seen accusing a Delta Air Lines employee of using the wrong pronouns in a social media video that has gone viral.

Tommy Dorfman is a biological man who now identifies as a woman. The actor appeared to film himself at an airport terminal where he berated the gate attendant for misgendering him.

“And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally?” Dorfman said to the attendant, adding “you misgendered me again… multiple times, both of you.” The actor appeared to be referring to a second individual off camera.

The Delta employee responded: “It wasn’t intentional. But if you want to take it personal…”

Dorfman then appeared to continue to accuse the off-camera person of misgendering him.

“You’re being condescending,” the Delta employee interjected, “and if you want to continue, I have full authority to escort you out of the building, right this moment, if you want to play that game with me. Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”

Watch below:

Tommy Dorfman still identified as a man when he appeared in the Netflix teen drama series 13 Reasons Why, in which he played the character Ryan Shaver.

The actor came out as a transgender “woman” in 2021, retaining his original first name.

Dorfman sat down with fellow transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney during a podcast interview in October.

REPORT: The transgender individual who harassed a Delta employee for "misgendering" him, appears to be a friend of Dylan Mulvaney and was an actor in the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. The original video was posted on TikTok by the user tommy.dorfman. Back in October, Dorfman,… pic.twitter.com/aWyHFHLAZG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com