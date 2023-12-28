Communist China Praises Left-Wing Pop Star Taylor Swift’s ‘Spectacular’ Concert Movie: Captures Her ‘Unique Appeal’

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie should inspire Chinese musicians to produce similar content at a higher quality, the state-run Chinese outlet Global Times urged on Wednesday, effusively praising the leftist singer’s “unique appeal” and “unquestionable influence.”

Swift’s Eras Tour is arriving in Chinese cinemas on Sunday, a rare Western production that the Communist Party has deemed appropriate for a Chinese audience. The Chinese communist dictatorship closely gatekeeps which American movies are allowed in Chinese cinemas and the Global Times often mocks or denigrates Hollywood films once they arrive in front of Chinese audiences, as it did with the Little Mermaid and the latest installation in the Indiana Jones film franchise. Both posted dismal sales in the Chinese box office.

In contrast, the Global Times and similar government propaganda outlets enthusiastically urge audiences to support lower-quality Chinese-made movies, especially if they are communist propaganda pieces or shameless copies of American films. The most prominent of these films in 2023 is the military action movie Born to Fly, a transparent imitation of Top Gun delayed from cinemas due to embarrassingly poor special effects.

In this context, the Global Times‘ celebration of Taylor Swift is an outlier in Chinese state media. The newspaper noted that Swift’s concern film “has quickly swept the Chinese film market by breaking 20 million yuan ($ 2.80 million) as of Wednesday afternoon” and suggested Chinese artists should learn from Swift.

“Despite being shorter than the actual concert’s average duration of 3.5 hours, the film still fully captures the essence of the live performance,” the Global Times praised. “Taylor Swift’s unique appeal makes replicating the success of the Eras Tour challenging. Successful concert films hinge on two main factors: the artist’s international recognition and distinctive contemporary popularity.”

“Taylor Swift’s unquestionable influence, with over 200 million record sales globally and being Spotify’s most-streamed female artist, contributes to her brand advantage and convincing star power,” the review continued. “Additionally, high production standards and visually appealing creativity are essential for concert films. In the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift crafted spectacular scenes reminiscent of Broadway musicals, aiming for uniqueness in everything from costume to performance.”

“Described by Western media as one of the most ambitious productions of the 21st century,” it added.

The Global Times suggested the concert film “model is worth studying and adapting in China’s entertainment industry,” perhaps the way the Top Gun films were “studied and adapted” into Born to Fly. The outlet conceded that production value was a likely challenge – a contrast to its typical derision of American movies for being low-quality or derivative.

“Taylor Swift’s distinctiveness, coupled with her concert film’s success, comes at the perfect time with the New Year holiday approaching, creating a mutually reinforcing achievement,” the article concluded, effectively advertising her product.

Taylor Swift has a long history of pandering to regime-friendly Chinese audiences. Swift visited China in 2019, performing at a gala for the e-commerce giant Alibaba in the middle of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and growing awareness of China’s genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in East Turkistan. The Global Times praised her then for ignoring valid human rights concerns about her effective endorsement of business with a genocidal state.

“Some media outlets in the West … have tried to link the tour with recent NBA tensions and the controversial animated show South Park, which has made many Chinese uncomfortable and even unhappy. Their reports even accused A-list stars who try to ‘please Chinese consumers’ of only caring about money,” the Global Times observed, calling Swift “one of the most beloved pop singers in China.”

“Due to her high popularity and great influence in China, it is only natural and reasonable that Alibaba would invite Swift to China and she said yes. This will be a great opportunity for Chinese followers to meet their favorite idol,” the newspaper noted at the time, “which is no different from any other star’s world tour. Therefore, there is no point for Western media to attempt to hijack Swift’s visit and turn it into a trap to set up China and its people. ”

“We sincerely hope that Meimei can enjoy her stay in China and present a wonderful performance for her followers to enjoy,” the government propaganda outlet declared, using a Chinese nickname for Swift.

Alibaba Pictures controls the Chinese rights for The Eras Tour.

The Global Times also praised Swift as a “true queen” in 2020 for calling former President Donald Trump “racist.” Swift also appeared that year – amid the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic – in virtual form to promote a “Double 11” sales event for the company Tmall in China.

“During the pre-recorded video, the star recalled her performance during e-commerce giant Alibaba’s Singles’ Day Gala in Shanghai in 2019, noting that she missed the stage as well as her Chinese fans,” the Times reported then.

Swift has for years championed leftist causes, from “climate change” to anti-“patriarchy” statements to actively campaigning against Trump in the 2020 election.