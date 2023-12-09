Taylor Swift Whines About ‘Patriarchal Society’ in Time’s 2023 Person of the Year Cover Interview

Taylor Swift has it all — fame, money, youth, and an NFL star boyfriend. But the newly minted Time 2023 Person of the Year is still finding things to complain about.

In her Time interview this week, Taylor Swift complained how a “patriarchal society” and capitalism are still keeping women down.

“We’ve been taught that [things women gravitate towards] are more frivolous than the things that stereotypically gendered men gravitate toward, right?” she told the magazine.

“And what has existed since the dawn of time? A patriarchal society. What fuels a patriarchal society? Money, flow of revenue, the economy. So actually, if we’re going to look at this in the most cynical way possible, feminine ideas becoming lucrative means that more female art will get made. It’s extremely heartening.”

Swift’s dissing of capitalism comes as she recently reached billionaire status, with Bloomberg claiming her fortune stands at $1.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the singer clearly has no moral qualms about teaming up with Communist China, having performed at an Alibaba promotional event for Singles’ Day, the country’s biggest shopping day.

As Breitbart News reported, Time anointed Swift as its 2023 person of the year, following in the footsteps of previous winners including Greta Thunberg, Barack Obama, and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The singer told the magazine she is “the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt.”

Swift endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 while repeatedly attacking then-President Donald Trump, accusing him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy” and warning “we will vote you out in November.”

