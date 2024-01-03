50 Cent Slams California over Taxpayer-Funded Health Insurance to Illegal Aliens: ‘What the F**k’

Rapper-actor 50 Cent slammed California over its decision to use taxpayer money to fund health care for illegal aliens.

“I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers,” 50 Cent said in a Wednesday Instagram post. “They don’t even give veterans health insurance. [MSNBC anchor Ari Melber] call my phone now, help me understand this shit. WTF.”

In his post, the rapper also included an image of California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), above a caption that read, “California Becomes First US State to Offer Health Insurance to All Illegal Migrants.”

On Monday, California expanded health insurance — under the state program known as Medi-Cal — to about 700,000 illegal aliens between the ages 26 and 49.

The federal government says it has recorded more than 2 million encounters of illegal migrants crossing the southern border in fiscal year 2023, with more than 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022, according to data published by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In 2015, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) set the precedent when he signed legislation that allowed illegal migrant children to qualify for Medi-Cal.

In 2019, Newsom expanded that coverage for illegal aliens ages 19 to 25. Now, the taxpayer-funded health insurance has been taken a step further, covering illegals ages 26 and 49.

“In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage — regardless of income or immigration status,” Newsom’s office told ABC News of the latest expansion. “Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”

