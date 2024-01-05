‘Mary Poppins’ Star Glynis Johns Dead at 100

British actress Glynis Johns, forever known as Mrs. Banks in Disney’s hit 1964 musical Mary Poppins, has died at the age of 100.

Mitch Clem, manager for Johns, told CNN that the actress died “peacefully” on Thursday morning in Los Angeles at the assisted living home where he has resided for the past few years.

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives,” Clem said in a statement on Thursday. “She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth.”

“Her light shined very brightly for 100 years,” Clem added. “She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely.”

Johns is survived by her grandson and her three great-grandchildren.

“As a teenager, Johns scored her first film role in the 1938 romantic drama South Riding. She went on to appear in a number of movies throughout the 1940s, including the war-era drama 49th Parallel in 1941, for which she earned a best acting award from the National Board of Review,” noted CNN.

“Born in South Africa and raised in the United Kingdom, Johns starred in a number of Hollywood films and TV shows throughout the 1950s until her big break in 1960, when she starred alongside Deborah Kerr and Robert Mitchum in the family-driven drama The Sundowners as Mrs. Firth,” it added.

🎶 Our daughters' daughters will adore us, and they'll sing in grateful chorus, "Well done, Sister Suffragette!" 🎶 RIP #GlynisJohns … Mary Poppins is such a monumental part of my childhood. She was glorious. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/msRFORyTDP — Mary Muñoz (@MissMaimePeas) January 4, 2024