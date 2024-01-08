‘It’s God’s Side and the Other Side’: Comedian Katt Williams Calls Out ‘Deviants’ in Hollywood

Comedian Katt Williams launched into a conspiracy tirade on the Club Shay Shay podcast wherein he claimed that 2024 would be the year that Hollywood’s “big dick deviants” get exposed.

“Race is not where the line is drawn,” he said. “It’s God’s side and the other side, and we don’t care nothing about the other side, period. All of these big-dick deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of ’em.

“It don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is … all lies will be exposed. That’s all, and anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way … the truth is the light,” he added.

Katt Williams likely was referring to the recent lawsuits filed against Diddy, claiming sexual assault. He also said that he was “canceled” for speaking out against accused pedophile Michael Jackson and convicted sex offender R. Kelly.

“Because, in 30 years, I’ve done nothing but collect information, knowledge, and your secrets,” Williams said. “So, if you and a man was in a corner doing something you wasn’t supposed to be doing … somebody come to tell me.”

“I gather that. I value that. I’ll pay for that. Come tell me. I know so many things I shouldn’t know, and they all know it … You don’t make me the villain, not the guy that raises Black children and ain’t never done a hard drug in his life, and don’t have no stories of doing nobody dirty, and they’ll just go out and lie, ‘The industry doesn’t mess with Katt because he didn’t show up for the studio.’ No studios have ever said that,” he continued.

Williams then singled-out comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges for scolding, referring to Hart as a studio “plant” that earned nothing. He also claimed that Ludcris had made deals with the Illuminati.

“He already had his deals when he got here! Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and, in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person,” Williams said. “What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definition of these words.”

“Satan can’t create anything. That includes blessings for his people. That’s why, you know what the No. 1 job of somebody that sold their soul in Hollywood is? Is to act like it didn’t happen,” he said.

Hart and Ludacris dismissed the attacks on social media.

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024

