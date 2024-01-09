Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42

Actor and musician Adan Canto, who was perhaps best known for his roles in Fox’s The Cleaning Lady and ABC’s Designated Survivor, died on Monday a the age of 42.

Canto, the Mexican-American actor who also had a music career in Mexico, died on Monday after a private battle with appendiceal cancer, according to a report by Deadline.

Canto most recently appeared in the drama series, The Cleaning Lady, playing the male lead, gangster Arman Morales, for the first two seasons of the show, which premiered in 2022.

The actor’s health conditions, however, did not allow for him to return to production for the show’s third season, which began in December. The series will reportedly pay tribute to Canto in the Season 3 premiere.

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981, and raised in Texas. At age 16 he went to Mexico City, where he pursued a career as a singer and guitarist. Canto then began acting in local commercials and television shows, and was subsequently scouted for a major role in Fox’s drama series, The Following.

From there, the actor went on to star in the series, Designated Survivor, in which he played Vice President-elect Aaron Shore for three seasons. Canto also portrayed Minister Lara in the series, Narcos.

He also starred as Desi, the manager to Halle Berry’s character, Jackie, in the 2021 film, Bruised.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto,” Fox and WBTV said in a statement. “A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.”

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones,” the statement added. “We will miss Adan dearly.”

The actor’s representatives added that “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, their three-year-old son, Roman, and their one-year-old daughter, Eve.

