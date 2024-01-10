Charlamagne tha God: Joe Biden Is a ‘Shi**y Elected Official’

While Charlamagne tha God has no love for former President Donald Trump he also feels that President Joe Biden has proven to be a “shitty elected official” and a vote for Trump would be a vote for the “antichrist.”

The host of The Breakfast Club shared his thoughts on the 2024 election during an interview with CNN NewsNight when hst Abby Phillip if he regrets endorsing Biden in 2020.

“It’s not that I regret endorsing Joe Biden, I put my name and reputation on the line with my listeners. And when my listeners feel like he didn’t deliver, they come back to me and they say, ‘Hey man you’re the one who told us to vote for Joe Biden. You’re the one who told us to vote for Kamala Harris,'” he said.

The radio host said that Biden is a “shitty elected official” while simultaneously fearing Trump.

“I think President Biden, historically, has been a – lack of a better word, a shitty elected official, but you know, Donald Trump is the end of democracy as we know it,” he said.

Charlamagne did not say if he would vote for Biden again, adding that a vote for Trump would be a vote for the “antichrist.”

“Donald Trump is the end of democracy as we know it. I don’t know what to tell people. And I know it sounds– when you say that now in 2024, you’ve heard it so much because every time there’s a Republican candidate, people say, “Oh the end of democracy… he’s the Antichrist.’ This is one of the times where you know, it really actually, positively is true.'”

The radio host issued his critique of Joe Biden following an interview with Politico wherein he said that he will not be endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2024.

“I’ve learned my lesson from doing that,” he said. “Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared.”

Charlamagne also said during a guest host on the Daily Show in December that Biden should drop out of the 2024 race.

“Biden is not getting any younger. He’s not going to get any more popular and he is not getting a new running mate. Please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and a step aside,” he said.

“I know he thinks he’s got this in the bag but the polls say otherwise. I want Biden stepping in to beat Trump the way I want him stepping in to defend me at a bar fight. I appreciate you caring, but I don’t like our chances,” he added.

