Susan Sarandon, Cynthia Nixon, ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Support South Africa’s Genocide Charges Against Israel

A group of prominent celebrities including Susan Sarandon, Cynthia Nixon, and HBO’s Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey and Charles Dance is lending their support to South Africa’s genocide accusations against Israel, which is currently playing out in the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

The actors appear in a new video from an anti-Israel activist group called Palestine Festival of Literature, which promotes itself as an organization committed to “the creation of language and ideas for combating colonialism in the 21st century.”

In the video, the actors read aloud from South Africa’s dossier accusing Israel of genocide in its military response to the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7 in which 1,200 Israelis were brutally murdered.

In its dossier, South Africa also accuses Israel of a “75-year-long apartheid,” a “56-year-long belligerent occupation of Palestinian territory,” and “its 16-year-long blockade of Gaza.”

The video also includes appearances by actors Steve Coogan, Alia Shawkat, and Wallace Shawn.

Wallace Shawn is a leading member of the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace, which has blamed the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the United States.

Susan Sarandon was recently dropped by her Hollywood talent agency UTA after she publicly said that American Jews facing a surge in antisemitism are now “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

Cynthia Nixon recently participated in a hunger strike in Washington, DC, standing with pro-Palestinian activists calling on President Joe Biden to order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

South Africa’s accusations of genocide against Israel have been dismissed by the White House, which called the claims “meritless, counterproductive, and completely without basis in fact whatsoever.”

Even Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called out South Africa’s hypocrisy: “Maybe you ought to sit this one out!”

