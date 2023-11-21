Susan Sarandon Says Jews Are ‘Getting a Taste of What It Feels like to Be a Muslim in This Country’

Actress Susan Sarandon is catching heat for her recent comment at a pro-Palestinian rally where she addressed the recent surge in antisemitism from the left by claiming that American Jews are now “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

Numerous online commenters have since blasted the Oscar-winning star for the remark and others she has made on social media, with one commenter even dubbing her “Gaza Susan” — an apparent reference to “Hanoi Jane” Fonda.

Susan Sarandon was participating at a protest in New York on November 17 when she made the ill-advised remark.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” she said, according to multiple reports.

Since then, the actress has faced accusations that she believes Jews deserve what they’re getting

When Susan Sarandon said that Jews “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country” she was saying that American Jews have it coming – that we don't deserve to live free from harassment and assault. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 21, 2023

I gather Susan Sarandon said this the other day: ""There are a lot of people that are afraid…of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.” I would like her to get a taste of what it feels like to not be a monster. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 20, 2023

@SusanSarandon Or "Gaza Susan," it's astonishing how poorly informed you are and how willing you are to broadcast it. Look, I realize you're trying to keep your Leftie bona fides and you probably imagine romantically these are freedom fighters with long manes on horses… — Louis Barkan (@LouBarkan69) November 17, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Susan Sarandon has used the events of October 7 to push her brand of pro-Palestinian activism, while either downplaying or completely ignoring the massacre of 1,400 Israelis by Hamas terrorists.

