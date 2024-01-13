Peter Crombie, ‘Seinfeld’ Star, Dead at 71

Veteran actor Peter Crombie, the House of Frankenstein star, perhaps best known for his role as Jerry Seinfeld antagonizer “Crazy” Joe Davola in Seinfeld, has died at 71, his ex-wife Nadine Kijner said in a social media post.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning,” Kijner said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver .”

Kijner told TMZ on Friday that her late ex-husband died after briefly battling an illness.

“So, so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative soul,” said Kijner in her tribute.

In his long TV and movie career, Crombie also appeared in various episodes of As the World Turns (1989), Law & Order (1991), and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993).

Tributes poured in for the late star, with comedian Lewis Black writing on X “Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie. He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”

