‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser Dies at 50

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she added and then in another post wrote: “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.

Press also confirmed to TMZ that Musser died Friday night at their home in Del Mar, California.

No cause of death has been publicly revealed for the man who took so much pride in his health and physical wellbeing.

An avid athlete since he was a child, the New York native was also a fitness model.

Musser was known for his character Del Henry in All My Children, a soap role he held from 2005 to 2007 after winning the second season of the reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star, Radio Times notes.

Musser also starred in the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, adding to a star-studded cast in a production co-written and produced by Adam Sandler.

He had graced the covers of several magazines — including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, Exercise Health and others.

In recent years, the MailOnline reports he was not active in Hollywood but maintained a presence on social media as he often posted often about his active lifestyle and fitness journey.

Musser is survived by his fiancé — with whom he has been in a relationship with for over six years.