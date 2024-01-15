‘Beef,’ ‘Bear,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ Win Critics Choice Awards

(UPI) — Beef, The Bear, Succession, Oppenheimer and The Holdovers swept the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Beef castmates Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and Maria Bello earned the honors for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. The drama also won for Best Limited Series.

Quiz Lady was voted Best TV Movie and Jonathan Bailey won for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Fellow Travelers.

The Bear was deemed Best Comedy Series and co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach won for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Meryl Streep won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building.

Succession cleaned up in the drama categories, winning the Best Drama Series statuette and Best Actor and Actress trophies for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Culkin’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off also won for Best Animated Series.

Billy Crudup won for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, Elizabeth Debicki won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown.

Lupin won for Best Foreign-Language Series.

On the film side, Emma Stone won the Best Actress accolade for Poor Things, while co-stars Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa picked up the prizes for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Young Actor/Actress for The Holdovers.

Robert Downey Jr. scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work in Oppenheimer, which also won for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was voted Best Animated Movie.

Margot Robbie also presented her Barbie co-star America Ferrera with the #SeeHer Award for a performance that celebrates gender equality or defies stereotypes.

Harrison Ford received the Career Achievement Award.

Chelsea Handler hosted the gala, which aired on The CW.

Barbie went into the competition with a leading 18 nominations. Oppenheimer and Poor Things followed with 13 nods apiece, while Killers of the Flower Moon is up for 12 and The Morning Show is nominated for six.